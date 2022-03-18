REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ REE opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

