Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.35 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $576,128.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.84 or 0.07024169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,709.46 or 0.99962599 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

