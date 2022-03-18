Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
RQHTF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Reliq Health Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
