Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

RQHTF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Reliq Health Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

