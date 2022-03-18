ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOL. StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.
Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $460.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
