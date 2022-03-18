ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOL. StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $460.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

