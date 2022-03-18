Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Repligen posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.98. 3,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,338. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $156.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.91.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.