Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptiv PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.71. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

