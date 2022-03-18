Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SLR Investment (SLRC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC):
- 3/9/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/7/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/5/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 3/3/2022 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.25 to $17.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of SLRC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 5,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,009. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
