Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SLR Investment (SLRC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC):

3/9/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/7/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

3/3/2022 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.25 to $17.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 5,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,009. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

