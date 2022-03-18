Retirement Planning Group Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

