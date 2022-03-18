Retirement Planning Group Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,950,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,059. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

