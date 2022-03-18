Retirement Planning Group Invests $1.61 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Retirement Planning Group owned about 2.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,015. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

