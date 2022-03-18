Retirement Planning Group Invests $817,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 1.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter.

BMAR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,483. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

