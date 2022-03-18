Retirement Planning Group Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 1,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,846. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

