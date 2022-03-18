Reviewing Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.35 $113.52 million $0.88 4.81

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 4 4 0 2.33

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 116.71%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36% loanDepot 3.05% 33.19% 4.24%

Summary

loanDepot beats Far Peak Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

