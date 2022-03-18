Reviewing Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) & ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Matterport and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00 ServiceNow 0 1 27 0 2.96

Matterport currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.94%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $696.18, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matterport and ServiceNow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million 17.12 -$338.06 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $5.90 billion 19.22 $230.00 million $1.14 497.09

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94% ServiceNow 3.90% 9.43% 3.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Matterport on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

