Reviewing Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius XM and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM 15.10% -54.26% 13.45% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sirius XM and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM 2 2 4 0 2.25 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sirius XM presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Sirius XM’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Anghami.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Sirius XM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sirius XM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sirius XM has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sirius XM and Anghami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM $8.70 billion 2.84 $1.31 billion $0.31 20.16 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Anghami on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine. The firm operates through the following segments: Sirius XM and Pandora. The company was founded on May 17, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

