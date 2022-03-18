RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RFIL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.