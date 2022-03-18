Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBKB stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.