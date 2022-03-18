Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 792,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

