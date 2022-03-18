Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

