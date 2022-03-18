Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

