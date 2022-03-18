Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in AMETEK by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in AMETEK by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 25,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AMETEK by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

