Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,227 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after buying an additional 682,442 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,417,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 267.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04.

