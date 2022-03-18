Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,227 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after buying an additional 682,442 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,417,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 267.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.