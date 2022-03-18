Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $871.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $902.60 and its 200 day moving average is $932.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

