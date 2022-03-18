Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

