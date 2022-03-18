Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $489.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

