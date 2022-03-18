Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428 over the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 273.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,417,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 441,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,949. The company has a market cap of $480.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMNI shares. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

