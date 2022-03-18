RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

