RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,848 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $14.18.

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,953,000 after buying an additional 402,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 518,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,845,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.