Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $754,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PSMT opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.81. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

