Robert W. Baird Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $40.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of WRBY stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $29.23. 20,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,436. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.17.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

