Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) COO Amit Nagra Sells 5,098 Shares

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) COO Amit Nagra sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $19,882.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RKLY stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

