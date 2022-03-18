Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

