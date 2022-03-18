Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

