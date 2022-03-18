Ronald James Grensteiner Sells 15,963 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70.

AEL stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

