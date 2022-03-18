Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.69. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,250. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.

