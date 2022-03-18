Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
AGGZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.
AGGZF stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86.
Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
