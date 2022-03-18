Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AGGZF stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.