Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $4.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

