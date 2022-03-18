Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,410 ($18.34).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,666 ($21.66) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.64). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a market capitalization of £16.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,424.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,407.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.