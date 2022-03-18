Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€800.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($980.22) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €799.00 ($878.02).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €593.50 ($652.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €636.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €659.58. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.