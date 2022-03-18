RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $792.60

Shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($10.31) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.31). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.31), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 792.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 792.60.
RPC Group Company Profile (LON:RPC)
Featured Articles
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.