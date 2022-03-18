Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUAGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 12629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

About Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

