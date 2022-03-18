Ruben S. Martin Buys 141,767 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 141,767 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMLP opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 million, a PE ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

