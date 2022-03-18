Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUS. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$33.10 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$24.28 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

