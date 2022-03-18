Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 3.8%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 4,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 79.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

