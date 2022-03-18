S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on S&T in a report on Tuesday.

Get S&T alerts:

SANT opened at €13.90 ($15.27) on Thursday. S&T has a 52-week low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($26.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.06. The company has a market cap of $918.74 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.