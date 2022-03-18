Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $5.09 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

