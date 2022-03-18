Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $5.09 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.