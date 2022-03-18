SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. 4,719,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.