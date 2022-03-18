Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

