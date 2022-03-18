Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

