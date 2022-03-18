Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,304,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

NYSE CVX opened at $160.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $312.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

